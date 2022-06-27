Club doesn’t want to sell player to Leeds

RB Leipzig do not want to sell a player to Leeds this summer due to an ongoing dispute over Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Leeds are interested in signing Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, to replace the outbound Kalvin Phillips.

According to German magazine Kicker, Leipzig are not considering doing any business with Leeds this summer, due to a dispute over Augustin. The German club are demanding €21m for the striker, with Leeds refusing to pay.

Augustin spent some time at Leeds on loan, and Leipzig believe they are owed the €21m due to an obligation to buy clause.