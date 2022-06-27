Cristiano Ronaldo has rejected the chance to link up with former Manchester United star David Beckham.

Beckham is the current owner of Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. The Manchester United legend has linked up with a former teammate in Phil Neville, who is the manager of his American side.

Beckham has now turned to Manchester United once again to improve his side, as according to the Daily Star, Inter Miami have made an approach to sign Ronaldo this summer. However, the Portuguese star has reportedly rejected the offer.

The signing of Ronaldo would do wonders not only for Inter Miami, but for the league as a whole. Countless former Premier League players have ended their career in America, with the likes of Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney, and Frank Lampard all making the move to the MLS.

Ronaldo now looks set to stay at Manchester United this summer, and the 37-year-old has unfinished business. The Portugal international is used to winning trophies year on year, and won’t want to quit the club at the first sign of trouble.

However, Ronaldo may be concerned about the lack of transfer activity as it stands, especially after such a disappointing season.