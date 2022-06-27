Decisive week for the future of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele

This week is set to be a decisive one for the future of Ousmane Dembele as the Frenchman’s contract is set to come to an end with Barcelona. 

Moussa Sissoko, Dembele’s agent, is currently in Barcelona to discuss the Frenchman’s contract renewal with the Catalan club reports Barca insider Gerard Romero and it should be known by the end of the week whether the winger will stay with the La Liga giants or not.

Barcelona are said to have made it clear they need the situation resolved in just two days, ahead of the official expiry, reports Sport.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano stated last week that Barca have not yet received any official or final communication from Dembele. The Frenchman has long ago let the club know that he would like to stay especially because of his relationship with Xavi, but he has not yet accepted Barca’s latest offer – which could now happen this week.

Dembele’s performances for Barca were very impressive last season once Xavi took over as coach and it is clear that the World Cup winner would continue to develop significantly under the Barca legend.

Should the 25-year-old depart the Camp Nou, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been the two clubs heavily linked with a move for the winger. Dembele would certainly receive a better offer from both in terms of salary over Barcelona but the decision of the player will soon be revealed.

