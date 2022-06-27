Di Maria makes decision on joining Juventus or Barcelona

Angel Di Maria has decided to join Juventus next season on a one-year deal.

The Argentine has accepted the Italian side’s proposal and will be announced once the final details of the contract are sorted reports GOAL. The 34-year-old will sign as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer where he spent the last seven years and the winger will now play in Italy for the first time in his career.

According to GOAL, Di Maria wanted to stay in Europe for another season in order to prepare for the World Cup in Qatar which starts in November. The Argentine plans to return home next summer, where he will spend the last few years of his highly decorated career.

Barcelona were reportedly the other club in the race for Di Maria and the Argentine is said to have preferred a move to the Catalan side but grew tired of waiting for the La Liga giants to make their move reports the Daily Mail.

The Spanish giants have serious financial issues at present and are prioritising a move for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski this summer so it is no surprise that the interest never became official.

Nevertheless, Juventus have picked up yet another steal during this window after signing Paul Pogba on a free contract as well. The Serie A giants hope to get back to the top of the Italian game this season and so far it has been a good start in trying to achieve that.