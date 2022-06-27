Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

Turner, a 28-year-old USA international, made 102 appearances for New England Revolution during six years at the club. The American goalkeeper won their Most Valuable Player award in 2020, and he’s now on his way to The Emirates.

Arsenal have officially announced Turner will be joining the club on a long-term contract this summer.

With Bernd Leno being linked with a move away from the club, according to 90min, Turner could come in as number two. The American can rival Ramsdale for the number one spot, and he’s more likely to accept playing second fiddle than Leno.

Leno is used to being a number one goalkeeper throughout his career, and with Turner yet to play in a top league, for squad dynamics the move makes a lot of sense.

Despite Ramsdale likely being number one with Turner joining, there’s a good chance he will be given the opportunity to express himself in cup competitions, especially due to the hectic fixtured schedule that comes with playing in Europe.