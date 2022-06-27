Stevenage have announced that their young goalkeeper Elyh Harrison has joined Manchester United.

Harrison, 16, has been involved with the Stevenage U17 setup, and is yet to make a senior appearance in his short career. However, he has now earned himself a move to one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Stevenage have announced that Harrison has now joined Manchester United, but his new club is yet to announce the deal themselves.

However, the club have slipped Harrison’s name into their list of academy first-year scholars, on their Official Club Website.

Manchester United fans have been growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of transfer activity, which could be why they have held off making a significant announcement for the player.

The expectation at the club is to bring in mega-money stars, so to announce a young goalkeeper may cause some uproar.

There’s no issue in signing players for the future, but Manchester United’s rivals are all strengthening this summer already, and there are no major arrivals at Old Trafford as it stands.