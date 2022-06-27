Erling Haaland is enjoying his time off ahead of starting his Premier League career.

The superstar striker is Manchester City-bound after wrapping up his move from Borussia Dortmund, but he is not headed back for pre-season just yet.

Haaland was late leaving for holidays due to his international commitments, and he will be part of the internationals group that will arrive later to pre-season.

For now, he will unwind on holidays in a bid to recover from a long season, and he is currently in the South of Spain, enjoying a holiday in Marbella.

Though, he is never far from a football, and the pricey striker has been videos doing kick-ups on the beach with friends. You can see the video below.

Pep Guardiola will be pleased to see his new striker keeping his touch on point ahead of his return to pre-season while also soaking up the vitamin D under the Spanish sun.

?? El típico día de playa en Marbella, estás jugando un “que no caiga” en la orilla con tus amigos y se os une… ¡Erling Haaland! ? ? @SimonKriefpic.twitter.com/G2wwWK1OfE — EFE Deportes (@EFEdeportes) June 26, 2022

