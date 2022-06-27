Everton attacker Andros Townsend is not a fan of next season’s rule change that will see the reintroduction of five substitutes in the Premier League.

The substitution rule, which, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, has always seen teams limited to just three changes.

However, after two more substitutes were permitted to help clubs manage their matchday squads during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, several managers, including Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, have been eager to see the temporary fix made permanent.

Speaking to reporters at the beginning of the year about the rule, Klopp, as quoted by ESPN, said: “We [Liverpool] played Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday and Tuesday. That’s a horrible schedule.

“If we can make changes, we will do that. If it’s not, it’s not. It’s essential that we go again for the five subs.”

Although initially put off by the Premier League’s decision-makers, the start of the new 2022-23 season will see the five substitution rule reinstated, permanently – much to Klopp’s delight, we’re sure, but one person who has taken issue with the U-turn has been Everton’s Townsend.

The former Crystal Palace winger blamed Klopp’s ‘moaning’ for the league’s decision.

“I love how Jurgen Klopp has found a way to get his way again,” the 30-year-old told TalkSPORT.

“He’s been moaning for years. They have been pushing back and finally they have given in and given him his five subs. And he will probably still use two or three in the biggest games – But, hey, who are we to argue with him?

“I think in the biggest games Liverpool and City, they use one or two subs. They don’t use the full three subs.

“I think it’s the games against Crystal Palace or Brentford, where they can’t break teams down, it’s 0-0, they have 11 behind the ball. Right, can we bring on five world-class internationals who are fresh who can change the game. Can we bring them on to break down this stubborn defence? And that’s where I think it becomes a bit unfair.”