Everton winger Andros Townsend has aimed a sly dig at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Townsend signed for Everton at the beginning of last season, and his hard work and determination quickly gained the respect of Everton fans at Goodison Park. Arriving on a free transfer, Evertonians weren’t expecting him to set the world alight, but the 30-year-old scored some crucial goals during the season.

The England international has now taken a dig at Liverpool manager Klopp, which will undoubtedly gain even more respect from the Everton faithful.

“I love how Jurgen Klopp has found a way to get his way. He’s been moaning for years. They have been pushing back, and finally, they have given him his five subs,” said Townsend, speaking on talkSPORT, as relayed by HITC.

The Premier League recently introduced a new rule allowing teams to make five substitutions next season. This addition will predominantly benefit the bigger clubs in the league, due to the strength in depth they possess.

“I think we saw last season, even the season before, constantly banging on and banging on. Votes on votes on votes. Getting pushed back, then all of a sudden, they announced the five subs eventually,” added Townsend.

Klopp has been publicly vocal about his desire to introduce more substitutions, and he’s finally got his way. Clubs in the lower half of the table, with considerably smaller budgets than the likes of Liverpool, are only going to suffer from this change.

Liverpool and Manchester City will be able to bring on multi-million-pound players, whereas newly promoted sides may only be able to fill their bench with academy products.