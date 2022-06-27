Exclusive: Arsenal defender set for new contract talks

Despite failing to make his senior debut, Arsenal would like to extend William Saliba’s contract.

The Gunners, led by manager Mikel Arteta, have yet to award the young French centre-back with some first-team minutes, but after witnessing him put in an impressive campaign while on loan with Marseille, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Londoners are keen to tie the 21-year-old down on new and improved terms.

Writing in his latest exclusive column, Romano said: “Arsenal have always intended to keep William Saliba at the club next season […] Arsenal will also try to negotiate a new contract with Saliba.”

News that the club view Saliba as a genuine contender to become one of the side’s regular defensive figures will come as a huge relief to fans.

Not only has the Frenchman just enjoyed a successful season, but Arsenal aren’t blessed with world-class defensive options so having a player with a high ceiling is definitely going to be a boost.

Should the Gunners successfully extend the former Marseille loanee’s deal, it will be interesting to see just how quickly Saliba can establish a first-team role and how important he proves to be to the club’s push for Champions League qualification next season.

