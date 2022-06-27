Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Man United in talks for four players, Saliba’s Arsenal future and why Chelsea could move for Man City defender

The summer transfer window is in full swing, and Fabrizio Romano is back with the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column. Read on for the latest on a crazy saga involving Man United’s plans, William Saliba’s Arsenal future, Marco Asensio’s proposed move to Serie A and much more…

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t dictate but he does expect improvements…

Cristiano Ronaldo is not going to influence Man United’s transfer strategy on single new players. From what I’m told, he’s just expecting the club to show their ambition with some new signings and total support to Erik ten Hag who is a much-appreciated manager by the Portuguese star.

Obviously, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is Man United’s priority, but the club are working on a new centre-back, a new fullback, a new midfielder and the striker situation which may depend on the evolutions on the Antony deal after the club missed out on Darwin Nunez.

Frenkie De Jong isn’t the only player Man United are in talks to sign…

It is important to clarify that Man United are focused on Frenkie de Jong and in direct talks with Barcelona, but they are also negotiating for other players. The club is active on multiple deals, including discussions with Ajax on Timber, Lisandro Martinez (but Arsenal are also working for the Argentine centre-back) and Antony.

There is also a lot of attention to fullbacks as something could be done in those positions, while a new second goalkeeper will soon arrive to replace Dean Henderson who will sign with Nottingham Forest on loan.

William Saliba set for contract talks with Arsenal…

Arsenal have always intended to keep William Saliba at the club next season and that is still the club’s plan.

Marseille have tried to approach Arsenal for Saliba but it is not a negotiation that is proceeding because Mikel Arteta wants Saliba in next year’s squad, in fact, I’m told that Marseille are already targeting other players.

Arsenal will also try to negotiate a new contract with Saliba, while Ajax’s Martinez is a player considered useful in several positions – he is very versatile and that’s why he’s so appreciated.

Marco Asensio wanted by AC Milan…

Marco Asensio’s situation is still open.

AC Milan have his name on the list for months alongside Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and Club Brugge’s Charles De Ketelaere, but Real Madrid’s demand for Asensio is still considered excessive.

His agent Jorge Mendes will try to find a solution this summer, otherwise, he can leave as a free agent next summer: that’s why they are not in a rush.

Real Madrid are open to negotiations for Asensio, as well as for Luka Jovic, who is on the Fiorentina squad, but only on their terms.

Chelsea could make move for Man City defender…

Todd Boehly will listen to Thomas Tuchel’s ideas this summer. The plan is to reinforce the team and this is being worked on.

Matthijs de Ligt is a priority for the defence, but the Blues are waiting to see if Juventus will extend his contract or not; keep an eye also on Nathan Ake because he is highly rated by Tuchel. As for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, following the departure of Marina Granovskaia, there have been no new contacts yet, but he has always been on the Chelsea list: Sevilla want €65m fee.

Elsewhere, Man City’s Raheem Sterling is the first choice as a new winger, there will soon be a new proposal at Man City after the personal terms have already been discussed. Boehly is also very attentive to the contractual situations of players like N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mason Mount – all of whom are waiting for answers as soon as possible.