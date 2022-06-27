Exclusive: Man United in talks to sign four players, including Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United have yet to sign any players during this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils have been slow off the marks to bring in some much-needed fresh faces but with talks progressing for as many as four new players, that could all soon be about to change.

Although it is no secret that Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong is the club’s priority, there are three other players the 20-time league winners are discussing possible deals for.

Writing in his latest exclusive column, leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, said: “The club is active on multiple deals, including discussions with Ajax on Timber, Lisandro Martinez (but Arsenal are also working for the Argentine centre-back) and Antony.”

United will be hoping they can make a breakthrough in talks for De Jong this week.

The club’s fanbase is becoming restless over the lack of incomings but it is important to remember that the Red Devils are a commercial juggernaut, and given their modest £120m budget, it is going to be important for the club to maximise their expenditure, so negotiations are always likely to take some time.

Nevertheless though, hearing the names on the Red Devils’ shortlist will definitely excite fans, particularly Antony, who is widely regarded as a flair and hugely technical attacking talent.

There will be concerns over the club’s desire to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez though. Also wanted by Arsenal – Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who have signed multiple players already this summer, are yet to see a deal collapse so United will already feel at a disadvantage.