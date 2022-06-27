Exclusive: Newcastle join three clubs in race for Raphinha, Leeds expect agreement this week

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

There are multiple clubs trying to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The Brazilian winger is viewed as one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents. He has just enjoyed another impressive campaign with the Whites and was clearly their best player.

However, despite still having two years left on his deal at Elland Road, this summer is almost certain to see the South American sold.

MORE: Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Man United in talks for four players, Saliba’s Arsenal future and why Chelsea could move for Man City defender

More Stories / Latest News
Ajax put ‘absolutely huge’ price tags on two players wanted by Arsenal and Man United
Video: Sky Sports reporter claims Chelsea are considering a move for Everton star
Done deal: Arsenal announce latest summer signing

Senior sources have confirmed to CaughtOffside that the Yorkshire-based club are keen for their valuation to be met so they can delve into the market themselves.

The plan this summer was always for Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha to be sold in order to bring in multiple fresh faces. Jesse Marsch has three more transfer targets of his own.

As things stand, there are four clubs currently in talks to sign the 25-year-old winger – Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United, who made an enquiry over the weekend.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Although there is still some distance between the price the buying clubs are prepared to pay and Leeds United’s valuation, an agreement is expected to be reached later this week.

More Stories Raphinha

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. At 7.48 this morning Caught Offside ran with the headline that Arsenal had backed out of trying to sign Raphina. And now a couple of hours later they report that they are in a group of four after his signature. A total embarrassment of a reporting group and everything they print should be taken with a pinch of salt. My Gran knows far more than these people….and she has been dead 40 years

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.