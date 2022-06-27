There are multiple clubs trying to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The Brazilian winger is viewed as one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents. He has just enjoyed another impressive campaign with the Whites and was clearly their best player.

However, despite still having two years left on his deal at Elland Road, this summer is almost certain to see the South American sold.

Senior sources have confirmed to CaughtOffside that the Yorkshire-based club are keen for their valuation to be met so they can delve into the market themselves.

The plan this summer was always for Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha to be sold in order to bring in multiple fresh faces. Jesse Marsch has three more transfer targets of his own.

As things stand, there are four clubs currently in talks to sign the 25-year-old winger – Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United, who made an enquiry over the weekend.

Although there is still some distance between the price the buying clubs are prepared to pay and Leeds United’s valuation, an agreement is expected to be reached later this week.