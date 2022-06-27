Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Porto star Otavio.

Otavio has been recently linked with a move to Liverpool, according to the Mirror. The report claims Liverpool were ready to step up their interest in Otavio with a £26m offer.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has denied claims that Liverpool are interested in the midfielder, as seen in the tweet below.

Both Liverpool and Porto deny all the stories about Otávio deal. There are no negotiations ongoing – also, the release clause is €40m and not €60m. ? #LFC Otávio and Wijnaldum are not in the list for Liverpool as things stand – still long market, but no talks for these two. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2022

Liverpool have been targeting young, up-and-coming players in this current transfer window. Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay have all arrived at Anfield, and the trio are all at the beginning of their careers.

Otavio is now 27, so doesn’t appear to fit the recruitment model set out by Liverpool this summer.

Things may change, however, if Liverpool are tempted to sell Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian’s contract at Liverpool is set to expire in June 2023, so they may be forced to sell him to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

In an ideal world, Salah signs an extension to his current contract at the club, but as it stands, he appears to be playing hard to get.