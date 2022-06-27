Farhad Moshiri’s reign at Everton looks set to end this week

The Peter Kenyon-led group are now in advanced talks to buy Everton which will end Farhad Moshiri’s six-year association with the Merseyside club.

An Everton source has told Football Insider that discussions have moved on in recent days and have now reached an advanced stage. Other groups have also made informal approaches for the Liverpool club, but Kenyon’s consortium secured exclusivity for talks and are the best-positioned group after heads of terms were signed.

The American consortium are interested in a full buy-out of Everton and a full takeover would reportedly cost around £1bn states Football Insider.

Moshiri has been at Everton since 2016 when the businessman sold his stake in Arsenal to business partner Alisher Usmanov and went on to buy a 49.9% stake in the Merseyside club as reported by the BBC. The Everton owner increased his stake in the club to 94% in January and insisted on his commitment to delivering success over the coming years reported the Guardian.

Just five months later, that now looks set to end and it closes a forgettable chapter in the history of Everton. Moshiri spent a huge sum of money in order to try and move the Toffees up the table and the end result was nearly relegation from the Premier League.

The new owners will certainly have better success in making Everton more competitive and how the club progresses under the American’s watch will be interesting to see.