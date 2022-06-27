Fernandinho returns to club after 17 years away

Fernandinho has signed for Athletico Paranaense on a free transfer 17 years after leaving the Brazilian club.

The club confirmed the news on Monday evening that the 37-year-old is returning home to write the final chapter of his career and will play for the club for the first time since 2005.

The midfielder started his career with Atletico Paranaense, where the Brazilian was a runner-up in both the Brazilian first division in 2004 and the Libertadores da America in 2005. The former Man City star has played 72 times for the Brazilian side so far and will hope to help the side towards the title in Brazil this season, with the Curitiba club currently sitting in third after 14 games, five points off record champions Palmeiras.

This is the first new club Fernandinho will play for in nine years after an incredibly successful spell with Manchester City. The Brazilian will go down as one of the best in the club’s history after making 264 appearances for the Manchester club in the Premier League and captaining the side for the last two years.

The 37-year-old leaves England after winning five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups and will be remembered as being part of one of, if not the best, Premier League sides ever. One thing England won’t miss is the Brazilian’s useful trait of committing tactical fouls.