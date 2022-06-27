Harry Maguire left unhappy over Man United captaincy disagreement

Manchester United endured an abysmal season last time out.

The Premier League giants finished sixth and consequently, will not participate in next season’s prestigious Champions League.

Following the departure of former interim boss Ralf Rangnick, Erik ten Hag has taken the reins and must now find a way to restore, not only the side to its former glory but also the fans’ trust.

This summer’s transfer window is likely to play a major role in how the club bounce back – if at all, and with the side prioritising Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong, should a deal be agreed, fans can probably expect to welcome a string of fresh-faces in quick succession.

However, one issue that has yet to be resolved is one that has been lingering for quite some time – the first team’s captaincy.

Defender Harry Maguire was given the honour by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just six months after his record-breaking move from Leicester City back in 2019 but has struggled to convince fans and pundits that he is the right man for the job.

In fact, the issue of which player should lead the 20-time league winners reportedly caused the squad some issues last season.

According to a recent report from BBC Sport, the Red Devils’ first team was ‘split’ following a disagreement that saw Portuguese megastar Cristiano Ronaldo emerge as a candidate to take the armband from Maguire.

Fans will be hoping that the situation is now firmly behind the team but with Maguire still holding the armband, fans will be hoping ten Hag can make a final decision over which player will lead the side ahead of next season.