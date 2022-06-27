“He wants Man United immediately” – Fabrizio Romano delivers exciting Red Devils transfer update

Manchester United are heading for a crucial period in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in several new faces and the bulk of their shortlist contains players from Erik ten Hag’s former club Ajax.

Defensive duo Jurrien Timber and Lisandro Martinez are both believed to be of interest to the Red Devils, and although Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong is viewed as the top target, Ajax’s Antony is also a strong candidate to secure a big move to Old Trafford.

MORE: Exclusive: Newcastle join three clubs in race for Raphinha, Leeds expect agreement this week

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting and technically gifted players, Antony would undoubtedly help bring that spark back to the side, and that would be hugely welcomed by the United faithful.

Although the Dutch champions are believed to value the 22-year-old Brazilian at around £80m, the Red Devils’ pursuit could be boosted by the attacker’s desire to seal a transfer ‘immediately’.

That’s according to leading transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who, while speaking on The United Stand’s YouTube channel, said: “He’s a player that is really attracted by Champions League football. So I think having a player pushing like this to join Man United this summer [is a good thing].

“[…] He wants Man United immediately, so he is sending a very good message to the club. I am sure there is a lot of respect between Man United and Ajax, but this Antony situation, after the Frenkie De Jong story, could be one of the most interesting things to follow because Man United want him.”

(Play clip from: 03:08)