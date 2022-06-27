“I see him leaving this summer” – Fabrizio Romano says full-back could join Red Devils

Manchester United are on the lookout for at least one new defender this summer.

Following Erik ten Hag’s arrival at the club, this summer transfer window is expected to see the Red Devils bring in several fresh faces, including a new full-back.

It isn’t just incomings that are expected at Old Trafford though. Despite Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic all leaving the club for free after failing to extend their contracts, other players are up for sale too.

As we reported last week, centre-back Eric Bailly, along with midfielder Andreas Pereira, is a top candidate to be sold by United this summer. There is also a lot of uncertainty surrounding the futures of Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Erik ten Hag is really pushing for Antony but #MUFC have told the Dutchman they want to sell before they commit to trying to sign him (in addition to Frenkie De Jong) ? Eric Bailly and Andreas Pereira are top of the ‘to-be sold’ priority list. pic.twitter.com/kr1dfJ8vFv — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 24, 2022

However, although the club may end up bidding farewell to a defender, they could also welcome one.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has advised fans to ‘keep an eye on’ Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

“I would keep an eye on Nicolas Tagliafico until the end of the market,” Romano said on The United Stand’s YouTube channel.

“Not just Man United, but for many clubs [he] could be an option because he is out of contract next summer.

“I see him leaving this summer so it could be an interesting opportunity.”

