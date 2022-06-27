Journalist claims that reports suggesting Manchester City transfer is close are untrue

Manchester City have been heavily linked with signing Brighton defender Marc Cucurella this summer.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim talks between the two parties are advanced, and a deal could happen this summer.

With Joao Cancelo playing left-back on regular occasions for Manchester City, despite primarily being a right-back, Pep Guardiola targeting this position this summer makes a lot of sense.

However, according to journalist Andy Naylor from The Athletic, the reports are completely false, and no bid has been submitted by Manchester City, as seen in the tweet below.

Understandably, after an impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League, Brighton aren’t interested in selling the Spanish left-back. Brighton’s recruitment over the last few years has been excellent, and Graham Potter won’t want to take a step backwards.

Rather than selling their star players, Brighton will want to continue moving forward and improving their squad. Yves Bissouma has already left the club this summer, joining Tottenham, so the seaside club undoubtedly want to keep hold of their remaining players.

Of course, money talks, and Manchester City have plenty of that. If a significant offer comes in, they may find it too difficult to turn down.

