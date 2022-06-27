LAFC general manager Joe Thorrington has defender Gareth Bale’s decision to make the move to MLS.

Bale has been heavily linked with a return to English football ahead of his Real Madrid contact expiring on June 30.

Reports claim he met with Cardiff City over a potential move back to his home country, but in the end, the Welshman decided to try his like Stateside.

Like many top players coming towards the end of their careers before him, Bale will play in MLS.

It was announced on Sunday that he will join LAFC, who will pay Inter Miami for the right to sign Bale.

Miami placed the veteran on their discovery list some time ago, giving them the first right of refusal or $50,000 in compensation should another team sign him.

LAFC have paid the fee and everything has been agreed for Bale, who could make his debut for the Western Conference table-toppers within the coming weeks, with the MLS season ongoing.

And amid the perception of LAFC being a money team, backed by wealthy owners and Hollywood elite, the club’s general manager, Thorrington, has said money has nothing to do with the deal.

“It wasn’t a financial conversation for Gareth or for us. If Gareth was going to take the decision for financial reasons, he wouldn’t be in MLS,” he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“He has a lot to give. We want winners. You don’t win five Champions Leagues if you don’t have that hunger.”

In reality, MLS only allows clubs to pay up to three designated players with high wages, and those wages still don’t usually stand up to those of the top end of the Premier League, La Liga and other top leagues.

While Bale will be one of those higher earners, the average guaranteed wage for MLS is around $4,700 per week, showing the difference when compared to the Premier League, and even the Championship.