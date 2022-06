Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo wants a move to the Premier League, with West Ham showing an interest.

That’s according to Football Asian, who claim Ui-jo will leave the French club this summer after they were relegated from Ligue 1.

The report claims West Ham are interested, alongside Schalke, Mainz, Porto and Marseille, but the South Korean wants a move to the Premier League.

However, the report does also claim that Armando Broja is a priority, so Ui-jo may not get his wish.