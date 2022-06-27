Liverpool star set to stay as club not expected to bring in anymore signings

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to stay at Anfield despite being linked with a move away from the club this summer.

This is according to Liverpool insider, Neil Jones, who wrote for GOAL that the word from inside the club is that Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to stay, but his contract expires next summer and an offer of £12m would surely offer plenty of temptation.

Jones also stated, with regards to the midfield at Liverpool, that sales are not expected at this stage, and nor are first-team signings, with Anfield sources suggesting that it will be next summer before a new midfielder is targeted.

Liverpool have been in need of a new midfielder ever since the departure of Gini Wijnaldum last summer and many fans expected that to be addressed during the summer window. The Reds do have plenty of options for the area ahead of next season but whether they are good enough over the course of a season remains to be answered.

This update gives the hint that Jurgen Klopp is waiting to make a big-money move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham next summer and if that is indeed the case, most Liverpool fans won’t mind sticking out next season with what they’ve got.