Feyenoord full-back Tyrell Malacia is wanted by Lyon but with the two sides struggling to reach an agreement, the defender’s future remains uncertain.

A recent report from De Telegraaf has suggested that Feyenoord are demanding a guaranteed £13m (€15m) fee – a figure Lyon would rather make up in bonuses. Consequently, although rumoured to be a done deal, Malacia, as things stand, will be staying with Arne Slot’s side.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are the second team credited with having an interest in the 22-year-old full-back, but with the club focusing all attention on signing Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong, the Red Devils have put Malacia on the back burner.

However, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka up for sale and De Jong’s proposed move to Old Trafford believed to finally be progressing, fans could feel increasingly more confident that the Red Devils may look to hi-jack Lyon’s deal before it’s too late.

Since joining Feyernood’s youth academy back in 2008, Malacia has grown to become one of the club’s most important senior players.

After making his first-team debut back in 2017, the Rotterdam-born defender has gone on to feature in 136 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 14 goals along the way.