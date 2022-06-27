Manchester United have rejected a surprise transfer offer from Barcelona for Harry Maguire.

Maguire struggled to find a run of form at Manchester United last season. The England International came under immense scrutiny from fans at Old Trafford, with many fans calling for him to be dropped.

Now, Maguire has attracted the interest of one of the biggest clubs in Europe, Barcelona. That’s according to The Sun, who claim the Spanish giants wanted to use Maguire in part of a deal that would see Frenkie de Jong going the other way.

Maguire’s Manchester United form has not been good enough.

It’s been no secret that Manchester United are keen to sign De Jong this window, but it appears any deal involving Maguire won’t be possible. Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to work with Maguire when he links up with the team this summer.

Despite the lack of form last season, Maguire has proven time and time again he’s a capable defender, especially for his country. When playing for England, Maguire rarely puts a foot wrong, so Ten Hag will be hoping to rekindle this form come the start of the Premier League season.