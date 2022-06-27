Manchester United are said to be closing in on the transfer of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

United have been battling to sign the Dutchman for much of the summer following the appointment of Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils need additions to their midfield following the exits of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, and it seems de Jong has been earmarked as one of those incomings.

Up until now, United have struggled to make progress on a deal, with Barca sticking to their £73million valuation, while de Jong himself has admitted he would prefer to stay at Camp Nou.

But it emerged over the weekend that United had made a breakthrough, and a report from The Times has now revealed some of the details.

It’s claimed a package worth £69million is expected to be agreed, and that could include add-ons.

MORE: United star now considering move to Premier League club

Not only that, but United are hoping to reach a full agreement by Thursday as they look to press on with their summer plans, making a slow start to far.

It seems the Red Devils have their man.