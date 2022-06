David Moyes could allow Tomas Soucek to leave West Ham for Newcastle this summer.

The Czech international has been linked with a move to Newcastle, according to Claret and Hugh, who also claim Soucek and Moyes have had a falling out.

This means Moyes will allow Soucek to leave the club this summer, with Newcastle a likely destination.

If Soucek does leave, West Ham will be even more desperate to keep hold of Declan Rice, as they won’t want to lose both central midfielders in one window.