Newcastle are set to make another bid to sign Arsenal transfer target Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is slowly becoming one of the hottest prospects in European football, managing ten or more league goals in his past four seasons. His performances have attracted the interest of Arsenal in recent months, according to Calcio Mercato, but a move is yet to materialise.

The fee Napoli are demanding is believed to be in the region of €110m.

Now, it appears Newcastle are readying another offer, despite the Nigerian uninterested in a move to a club outside of the Champions League. That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport via CalcioNapoli24, as the North East club plan to tempt Osimhen with a huge offer.

Newcastle are planning to spend big this summer after their recent takeover, and it makes sense to see them targeting a striker. Chris Wood was signed in January, but failed to make the impact expected.

Callum Wilson is still at the club, but his regular injuries have meant Eddie Howe is looking for reinforcements up top.

Although Osimhen will guarantee you goals, the transfer fee is extortionate, and Newcastle do have to be careful not to overspend this summer.

Newcastle may still hold the advantage over Arsenal, due to the wages they will be able to offer the Nigerian.