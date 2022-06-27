Newcastle star with 115 appearances could ask to leave the club

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could ask to leave the club this summer.

With the arrival of Nick Pope, the goalkeeping situation at Newcastle is now complicated for the remaining goalkeepers at the club.

According to reporter Keith Downie, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Dubravka could now leave Newcastle.

“My understanding is that Darlow has been told he’s got a future at the club, so that leaves a bigger question mark over Dubravka. There was a little bit of talk over him leaving in January, but it didn’t materialise at the time,” said Downie.

Having three senior goalkeepers is unlikely, and with Pope expected to be number one, a move away from the club makes sense for all parties.

