Newcastle United are said to be chasing a deal for a reported Arsenal transfer target this summer.

The Magpies are desperate to improve this summer as they look to build on their 11th place finish from last season.

Armed with their new-found wealth, Newcastle plan to spend this summer, though they must spend smartly to stay within Financial Fair Play rules.

Even with those restrictions, the North East club should be a force to be reckoned with in this transfer window.

And they are already showing their financial might by going after players targeted by some of the top six.

The latest example is Porto winger Pepe Cossa, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

According to Correio da Manha, via HITC, Newcastle are now interested in the wide man and are expected to make an offer in the coming days.

Pepe has a £51million release clause which may be hard to match, especially given Newcastle have already spent to land Matt Targett and Nick Pope, with a big-money deal for Sven Botman also nearing completion.

A deal may have to be done below that release clause figure if Newcastle are going to land the Porto star while holding a chance of improving other positions.