Neymar Junior could find himself on the market this summer after five years in Paris.

It could well be time for change at Parc des Princes as PSG continue their efforts to finally win their first Champions League title.

The French giants have spent big in recent years in a bid to win UEFA’s biggest prize, but they haven’t been able to manage it.

And there is a new feeling around the club heading into next season, with a renewed sense of focus and a readiness to alter the project to a more successful one.

Kylian Mbappe’s contract renewal was the start of that, with the striker demanding assurances over how things were going to be done before pledging his allegiance.

And club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi hinted at potentially big departures this summer last week when he said he only wants players who are ‘totally’ bought into the project.

Recent reports suggest superstar Neymar is not one of those players, and RMC Sport via Diario AS say the Brazilian has now accepted that he will leave the club this summer.

The big question is where he could possibly end up, with very few clubs able to afford his big transfer fee and huge wages, and even fewer clubs actually willing to pay the money, though Manchester United have ben linked.

One way or another, it seems Neymar’s time at PSG could be coming to an end.