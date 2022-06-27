Real Madrid in continuous talks with Liverpool star’s agent

The last month has been very good for Real Madrid but the La Liga giants are still picking themselves up after missing out on signing Kylian Mbappe.

Real won their 14th Champions League crown in Paris and secured the services of one of Europe’s brightest midfield prospects in Aurelien Tchouameni, but the club and its players have shown on many occasions that missing out on Mbappe hurt them, considering the amount of time and effort they put into trying to convince the world’s best player to join them.

According to Todofichajes, the Madrid side are still attentive to the market with regards to wingers and could look to bounce back from the Mbappe deal by making a move for Mohamed Salah this summer.

According to the report, Real Madrid are in continuous talks with Salah’s agent and that the La Liga giants are expected to make a move for the Liverpool star soon.

Salah already stated in a press conference before the Champions League final last month that he will be a Liverpool player next season but after that his future is unknown. The Egyptian has a contract with the Reds until next summer and therefore if Real arrive with a high offer the Premier League side could be tempted to sell him.

That offer could be around €80m states Todofichajes, a figure that Liverpool would find hard to refuse unless they can convince the 30-year-old to sign a new deal on their terms.