Sky reporter confirms Manchester United star is considering a move to another Premier League club

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has confirmed West Ham are hopeful of signing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer.

Lingard is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the month, and he recently confirmed he will be departing upon the end of his contract.

The 29-year-old spent some time on loan at West Ham, and he is now considering a return to the club.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Sheth, who claims West Ham are hopeful of getting a deal done.

“West Ham are very interested in taking him (Lingard) to the London Stadium on a permanent basis. We’re told today that West Ham have made an offer to Jesse Lingard’s representatives and they are thought to be hopeful, that’s the word that’s been given to me, hopeful of getting it done,” said Sheth.

Lingard undoubtedly enjoyed some of his best games in the last few years playing at West Ham, so it makes sense for the England international to return to the club that gave him a chance.

Game time has been hard to come by at Manchester United, so a move away from the club made sense for all parties this summer.

Lingard proved during his time at West Ham that he still has plenty to give, and on a free transfer, it could be some smart business from David Moyes.