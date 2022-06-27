Ajax have found themselves in a great position this summer.

Alfred Schreuder’s side have a plethora of talent on their books, and although they have already bid farewell to the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, who recently joined Bayern Munich, the Dutch champions are continuing to see their best players wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Although the club recently lost manager Erik ten Hag, who took over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United, this summer sees the Dutch side hold a lot more power when it comes to negotiations for their players.

Winger Antony and defensive duo Jurrien Timber and Lisandro Martinez are wanted by Man United, with the latter also being monitored by this summer’s busiest team – Arsenal.

Speaking specifically about Martinez and Antony’s situations to Sky Sports, Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan said: “When I say ‘offer’ – that’s been an offer to talk with the club, there’s been an offer to his agent to discuss things.

“There is not an absolute concrete money offer on the table yet but that could soon happen. But then again, he’s [Martinez] an expensive one because Ajax are demanding £45m to £50m for this player.

“Why is this? – Well Ajax have no need to sell any more players. They have the money, they are financially okay […] Antony, for instance, is worth £80m in the eyes of Ajax.

“The prices they’re asking are absolutely huge.”