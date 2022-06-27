Thibaut Courtois unveils new tattoo in light of heroic Champions League performance

The 28th of May 2022 is a day Thibaut Courtois will never forget as the Belgian keeper lifted his first Champions League title after Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Paris.

The goalkeeper knew what it was like to fall short in a final before, having lost to his current side Real Madrid when playing for Atletico Madrid in the 2014 edition of the Champions League final and it seemed throughout this year’s final that he didn’t want to go through that heartbreak again.

Courtois was immense for Los Blancos in European football’s showpiece event last month as the Belgian made crucial saves from the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to help guide his side to a 14th European crown.

The performance earned him the man of the match award and to remember the night the 30-year-old has gone ahead and got a new tattoo.

The shot-stopper decided to get a goal filled with bricks with his initials and number sprayed onto the wall. Accompanying that is the Champions League trophy with the victorious year stamped on the cup – an interesting choice to remember one of the best nights of his life.