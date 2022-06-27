Tottenham are now targeting a double Everton swoop, looking to land Richarlison and Anthony Gordon.

Richarlison has been heavily linked with a move away from Everton this summer, as The Toffees plan to rebuild their squad. Frank Lampard must sell in order to buy, and with Richarlison being one of Everton’s most valuable players, he looks set to depart.

Another Everton star who could now leave is Anthony Gordon, with Sky Sports reporting that Tottenham are planning to strike a deal with Everton to sign both Gordon and Richarlison this summer.

After just scraping Premier League survival last season, losing two regular starters could have detrimental effects on the club. Gordon and Richarlison at times single-handedly dragged Everton through games, with the pair showing immense work rate and passion for the club.

Signing both players seems a weird strategy from Tottenham, as it’s difficult to see either of them getting regular game time at the club.

With a front three of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski, it could be difficult for Richarlison or Gordon to break into the starting eleven.