Sky Sports reporter claims Chelsea are considering a move for Everton star

Sky Sports have now confirmed Chelsea are considering making a move for Everton star Richarlison.

Richarlison has quickly become a fan favourite at Goodison Park, and he only added to that by playing a pivotal role in keeping Everton in the Premier League. There’s no doubt, that if he was to leave the club, he would receive best wishes from all Evertonians.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away, and now Sky Sports are reporting that Chelsea are considering making a bid for the Everton forward, as seen below.

Chelsea are now ready to go head-to-head with Tottenham for Richarlison, which is good news for Everton. It appears Everton are resigned to losing the Brazilian, so having two clubs ready to go to war to sign him will only drive his price up.

