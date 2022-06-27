‘World-class’ player told to join Newcastle but there is a problem

Darren Ambrose doesn’t understand why Gareth Bale hasn’t stayed playing at the highest level, mentioning Newcastle as the ideal club.

Bale recently announced he would be joining Los Angeles FC this summer, as he looks to maintain his fitness ahead of the World Cup.

Former Newcastle player Ambrose has questioned his decision, suggesting he should have decided on the Premier League.

“I would have been saying stay at the highest level possible, which would have been the Premier League,” said Ambrose, speaking to talkSPORT.

Due to his lack of match fitness, a move to the Premier League may have meant he didn’t receive regular game time, which is essential ahead of the World Cup this winter.

“I think Newcastle, for instance, they would definitely be a taker – I am not sure about the overrated shout. He is still a world-class player, still has world-class ability, but possibly not world-class fitness,” added Ambrose.