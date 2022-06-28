AC Milan closer than ever to signing €35m Chelsea winger

AC Milan are negotiating with Chelsea over the signing of Hakim Ziyech this summer as the Blues search for a new winger of their own.

The Moroccan is a priority for Milan boss Stefano Pioli states Todofichajes and negotiations with the Premier League side have been going on for weeks with a deal said to be closer than ever.

The fee for Ziyech is reported to be €35m which Chelsea will use towards signing a new winger of their own this summer. The Blues have been linked with deals for both Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele so far this window and it is likely that they will get one of them, therefore, room needs to be created before the new arrival shows up at Stamford Bridge.

According to a recent report from L’Equipe, Chelsea are keen to bring Barcelona’s Dembele to Stamford Bridge in time for next season and have offered the Frenchman a contract. The World Cup winner would also join for free which would allow the Blues to invest in other areas.

The London side are set to submit a second bid to Man City for Sterling as well as the Manchester club are open to selling reports Fabrizio Romano. Personal terms have already been discussed with the English international and Thomas Tuchel is said to be pushing for the winger.

The next few weeks will be busy for Chelsea in this department as they try to finalise their wingers ahead of next season whilst other areas in the squad need addressing as well. As for AC Milan, they are set to get a quality player in Ziyech who will be hoping to show off his skills to the world more consistently than he did in England.