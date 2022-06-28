Arsenal just one step away from completing Gabriel Jesus transfer

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Arsenal are now on the brink of completing their deal to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

A deal has already been agreed between the two clubs after weeks of negotiations, with the striker also agreeing personal terms.

Jesus was replaced at the Etihad Stadium after a hugely impressive spell, with Erling Haaland snapped up by City this summer.

Arsenal fans have been eagerly awaiting news following the emergence of an agreement over a £45million fee.

More Stories / Latest News
French winger is interested in following Sven Botman to Newcastle United
Christian Eriksen weighing up contract offer from Newcastle United
Daniel Levy meets EPL chairman amid speculation Londoners could sign Brazilian

Fabrizio Romano has brought that much-desired update, claiming Jesus’ medical with Arsenal will take place today.

The contracts are already said to have been signed, with a deal until 2027 rubber-stamped.

MORE: Arsenal join race for in-demand Real Madrid star

The medical should be the final step from here, and an announcement should follow once the medical is completed and all the necessary marketing pictures have been taken.

Arsenal fans will be delighted, with Mikel Arteta finally landing his striker after weeks of searching.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More Stories Arsenal Gabriel Jesus Manchester City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.