Arsenal are now on the brink of completing their deal to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

A deal has already been agreed between the two clubs after weeks of negotiations, with the striker also agreeing personal terms.

Jesus was replaced at the Etihad Stadium after a hugely impressive spell, with Erling Haaland snapped up by City this summer.

Arsenal fans have been eagerly awaiting news following the emergence of an agreement over a £45million fee.

Fabrizio Romano has brought that much-desired update, claiming Jesus’ medical with Arsenal will take place today.

The contracts are already said to have been signed, with a deal until 2027 rubber-stamped.

The medical should be the final step from here, and an announcement should follow once the medical is completed and all the necessary marketing pictures have been taken.

Arsenal fans will be delighted, with Mikel Arteta finally landing his striker after weeks of searching.

Arsenal update. Been told Gabriel Jesus will undergo medical tests today morning – he’s already in London, ready to complete his move to Arsenal with official statement to follow ??? #AFC Contracts already completed. Gabriel signs until June 2027. Man City to receive £45m fee. pic.twitter.com/emHAmPzSyR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

