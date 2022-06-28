Barcelona have been dealt a fresh blow in their bid to keep hold of Ousmane Dembélé.

The French winger is now just two days away from officially leaving the Blaugrana, with his contract up on June 30.

And according to Sport, a key meeting was held on Monday night between Barcelona and the player’s agent, Moussa Sissoko.

During that meeting, Sissoko made it clear that Dembélé would not be renewing under the ‘current circumstances’, i.e., with the current offer on the table.

Dembélé is said to have a number of proposals from around Europe, and while he prefers to stay at Camp Nou, he is not about to sell himself short when it comes to his salary.

The problem for Barcelona is that they are in a financial bind, restricted by their money problems and La Liga’s Financial regulations.

The Blaugrana are said to have made that clear in the meeting, but Dembélé and his agent are holding firm.

The winger’s future in Catalonia is now in serious doubt, with Barcelona said to be studying what they can do financially with just two days to go until Dembélé’s current contract expires.