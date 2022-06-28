Bayer Leverkusen agree £10m deal for 19-year-old Man City winger

Bayer Leverkusen have agreed to sign Manchester City winger Sam Edozie for £10million this summer.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Leverkusen have a full agreement in place for Edozie and all that is left is an official announcement.

It was revealed last week by Fabrizio Romano that a deal was almost completed between Man City and Bayer Leverkusen for the youngster and it looks like the pair have now agreed on the £10million fee along with the finer details of the deal.

Edozie leaves City after failing to sign a new deal with the Manchester club, with his current contract expiring next summer. The 19-year-old will now sign for the Bundesliga side on a two-year deal and hopes to achieve the same success as other English stars who recently made the move to Germany.

Sam Edozie deal almost completed between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen, as revealed on Friday. City have accepted to let him to as he had no intention to extend the contract expiring in June. ?? #Bayer04 Two year deal agreed with Bayer 04, it’s gonna be official soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

What Edozie can do at senior level is still unknown as the youngster only made one appearance for City during his time with the Manchester club. That was in last season’s Community Shield defeat against Leicester in August but the 19-year-old has shown to be very talented in the lower levels with City.

The winger will become the second youngster to quit the Etihad Stadium for Germany this summer, with fellow winger Jayden Braaf already joining Dortmund last month. Edozie is a kid to keep an eye on next season as the Englishman gets his first taste of senior football in Germany and hopes to show his talents to the world.