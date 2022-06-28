Chelsea and Manchester United receive boost in pursuit of Dutch international

Chelsea and Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt burst onto the scene as one of the brightest young talents in world football, coming through the famous Ajax academy. The Dutch defender earned himself a move to Juventus, but he could once again be switching clubs.

According to SPORT, Chelsea are showing an interest in the 22-year-old, alongside Manchester United. The two Premier League clubs are in need of defensive reinforcements ahead of next season, and they’ve both received a boost in their pursuit of the Dutchman.

Matthijs de Ligt in action for Juventus
That’s because according to the report, Barcelona have now pulled out of the race to sign him as they are focusing on other targets.

With Chelsea losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen already this summer, Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to bring in at least one or two defenders this summer. De Ligt is comfortable playing in a back three, as he has done so with Holland, so could slot into Chelsea’s system with ease.

After a disappointing season, Manchester United need to strengthen most areas of the pitch, so it’s no surprise to see them targeting De Ligt this summer.

