Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Zinchenko has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, with the Ukrainian struggling to nail down a starting spot in Manchester City’s team.

The 25-year-old, who usually operates as a left-back for Manchester City, has to compete with Joao Cancelo, who is undoubtedly one of the best full-backs in Europe.

Zinchenko has been targeted by Arsenal in recent months, with the Evening Standard reporting that the North London club are keen to bring him in this summer.

Now, the Daily Mail are reporting that Chelsea have joined the race to sign the Manchester City star. Chelsea are also eyeing up moves for Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake, and they now plan a triple swoop of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Zinchenko is predominantly a midfielder, but has slotted in at full-back during his time in England. The Ukrainian will be keen to play in his favoured position, if he was to move on.

His versatility will make him a useful addition to both Arsenal and Chelsea, who can use him in central midfield, but he can also provide cover in defence.