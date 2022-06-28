Chelsea have joined the hotly contested race for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.

Asensio has been attracting interest from around Europe this summer, with SPORT reporting that Arsenal and Manchester United are considering making a move for the Spanish attacker.

The 26-year-old enjoyed his best season in front of goal last campaign, managing ten league goals to help Real Madrid win the La Liga title.

He’s now attracting the interest of Chelsea, according to a fresh report from SPORT, which claims they are now pushing for the signing.

Asensio is capable of playing across the front three, as well as an attacking midfielder. His versatility could be useful for a lot of Premier League clubs, and he’s starting to find his form again after some horrific injuries.

The Spaniard suffered a cruciate ligament rupture, meaning he missed the majority of the 2019/2020 season. Many players struggled to hit the heights they were at pre-injury when they suffer a terrible knee issue, but he’s beginning to find his form once again.

The report claims he could be available for around €40m, but Chelsea will face some stiff competition to secure his signature.