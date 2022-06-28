Chelsea have joined Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race for England international Jude Bellingham.

Borussia Dortmund are unlikely to sell Bellingham this summer, as they won’t want to lose two of their biggest young stars in one transfer window. Erling Haaland has already made the move to the Premier League, joining Manchester City.

Bellingham is one of the brightest young talents in the world, already becoming a regular for Dortmund, playing Champions League football and featuring heavily for his country at just 18 years old.

Now, according to AS, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Liverpool could all make a move for the young midfielder.

Real Madrid have already recruited multiple young talents in midfield. Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have been signed in recent years, meaning bringing in Bellingham doesn’t make too much sense.

A move to Liverpool or Chelsea could happen, and both clubs are in need of long-term replacements for some of their midfielders.

Liverpool have the likes of James Milner, Thiago, and Jordan Henderson, who are all now into their thirties.

Chelsea are in a similar position with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante, so it would be no surprise to see the two Premier League clubs go all out to sign the England international next summer.