Chelsea make contract offer to World Cup-winning attacker

Chelsea FC
Chelsea have reportedly made Ousmane Dembele a contract offer.

That’s according to a recent report from L’Equipe, who claim the Premier League giants are keen to bring the French attacker to Stamford Bridge in time for next season.

Dembele, 25, is out of contract after failing to agree to an extension with Xavi’s side and that could see him make a surprise move to the Premier League.

Despite arriving at the Nou Camp back in 2017 following a move from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, Dembele has struggled to recapture the same form that saw him earn that eye-watering £126m transfer.

Ousmane Dembele is reportedly wanted by Chelsea.

Despite his massive fee, since joining the Catalan giants five years ago, the 2018 World Cup winner has been plagued by injuries, resulting in him missing a total of 102 matches (Transfermarkt), in all competitions.

However, should Dembele agree to Chelsea’s terms, if the Blues can get the winger back to his best, physically and mentally, he would undoubtedly be an amazing addition to Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

The 25-year-old’s first and final season with Dortmund saw him score 10 goals and assist a further 22 – incredible numbers, and should they be replicated, would certainly propel Chelsea to new heights.

