Chelsea move into the lead for Leeds star but race is not over yet

Chelsea are close to agreeing a fee with Leeds United for Raphinha but the race for his signature is not over yet. 

The Blues have told the Yorkshire club that they are ready to pay a price north of £55million for Raphinha, which Leeds are said to be willing to accept, reports The Athletic. It would then come down to the Brazilian’s preference, with Chelsea said to be in pole position to secure the Brazil international as things stand.

The London club are also interested in signing Man City’s Raheem Sterling, with the Blues said to be ready to submit a second bid to the Manchester club, who are open to selling reports Fabrizio Romano. Personal terms have already been discussed with the English international and Thomas Tuchel is said to be pushing for the winger.

Chelsea lead the race for Raphinha 
Raphinha was long expected to join Barcelona this summer but the Catalan club are not currently in a financial position to make a deal for the Leeds star and Arsenal have yet to reach the level Chelsea are at, after seeing a first bid rejected last week as reported by The Athletic.

Whether the Gunners make an improved offer is yet to be seen but as the report states if the decision comes down to the player, then Chelsea’s presence in the Champions League will surely give them even more of an edge in the race for the winger. The Blues now looks like they could have two new wingers heading into next season – with Sterling on the left and Raphinha on the right – which could also hint at a change in formation from Tuchel.

 

 

