Chelsea not ruling out signing two wingers as Boehly eyes four mega deals

Chelsea are getting busy in this summer’s transfer window.

Looking to play catch-up with Manchester City and Liverpool, who have both already strengthened their squads, Chelsea, now under Todd Boehly’s new ownership, are looking to do some big business of their own.

Currently in the final stages of signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, the Blues’ next move in the market could see them launch a quick turnaround and bring in another winger.

Although Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele is a player the club like, largely due to his attractive availability having so far failed to extend his contract in Catalonia, another player at the top of their wishlist is Leeds United’s Raphinha.

As we exclusively reported on Monday, Leeds United are in talks with four clubs over Raphinha, including with the newest team to the table; Newcastle United. Following the immense interest being shown in the South American, Leeds United expect an agreement to be reached later this week.

Chelsea are aware of the quickly developing situation and have not ruled out the possibility of signing both Sterling and Raphinha, but sources have admitted that the Brazilian’s potential arrival greatly depends on outgoings.

Chelsea are not ruling out the possibility of signing Sterling AND Raphinha (the latter will depend on outgoings) ? In addition to Sterling, who they have been in talks to sign since start of June, #CFC want to do at least another three 'big deals' this summer ?

Sources have suggested that Boehly is determined to make four ‘big’ signings this summer and the possibility of the five-time Premier League winners bringing in two wide-attackers is considered ‘doable’.

However, Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Everton’s Richarlison is also likely to play a major role in how all of these components come together.

Daniel Levy’s Spurs, like Chelsea, are also in talks to sign Leeds United’s Raphinha, and although they view Richarlison as their preferred attacking option, failure to land the former Watford winger is likely to see them increase their efforts to sign Raphinha.

Arsenal are also locked in talks for Raphinha and although Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United recently made an enquiry, our sources are certain the 25-year-old will move to a London-based club.