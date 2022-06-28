Chelsea are set to finalise a deal to sign Brighton youngster Zak Sturge, fighting off interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Strurge, 18, made 16 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League U18 League last season. His performances have now attracted interest from another Premier League club, who are set to sign the young defender.

That’s according to 90min, who claim Chelsea are closing in on a deal to bring Sturge to Stamford Bridge.

The England youth international has rejected a new contract at Brighton as he searches for the next step in his career.

Chelsea’s academy could be the best place to be for Sturge.

Tottenham, Leeds, and Brentford were all interested in the left-back, but Chelsea appear to have won the race.

The chances of Struge establishing himself as a first-team player any time soon are unlikely, but linking up with the famous Cobham academy can only do wonders for his development.

Having produced the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James, who are now regulars in the Chelsea team, the evidence is there to prove there is a pathway to first-team football.